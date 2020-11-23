Jamie Njoku-Goodwin left his role at the heart of the UK government to become the new chief executive of UK Music. But he’s not expecting an easy time of it. Music Week meets the man who will represent the music industry in Westminster and beyond…

The young Jamie Njoku-Goodwin looks at the stage in wonder.

He’s already sat through a Beethoven string quartet (“Really boring”) and a Brahms string quartet (“Really, really boring”), but now an ensemble is tearing ...