With three decades of experience working in the music industry, Michelle Escoffery is an Ivor Novello and BRIT Award-winning singer-songwriter. Throughout her career, she has worked as a recording artist, producer, songwriter, lecturer in commercial music as well as an advocate for the rights of music creators. In 2021, she became the president of the PRS Members’ Council, and this year became a trustee for both the PRS Foundation and the Ivors Academy Trust. Here, Escoffery shares her top ...