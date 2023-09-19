Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Mentor Me: Nova Wav

by
Tuesday, Sep 19th 2023 at 12:15PM

Meet Brittany ‘Chi’ Coney and Denisia ‘Blu June’ Andrews, AKA the award-winning production and songwriting duo Nova Wav. Throughout their career, Nova Wav have written and produced for global stars including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj, to name a few. The pair featured on Revolt’s Nine Top Producers Of 2019 list, while in 2020 they worked on Grammy Award-winning tracks such as Beyoncé’s Black Parade and Jazmine Sullivan’s Pick Up Your Feelings. And their hot ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023