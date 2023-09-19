Meet Brittany ‘Chi’ Coney and Denisia ‘Blu June’ Andrews, AKA the award-winning production and songwriting duo Nova Wav. Throughout their career, Nova Wav have written and produced for global stars including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj, to name a few. The pair featured on Revolt’s Nine Top Producers Of 2019 list, while in 2020 they worked on Grammy Award-winning tracks such as Beyoncé’s Black Parade and Jazmine Sullivan’s Pick Up Your Feelings. And their hot ...