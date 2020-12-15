Your site will load in 16 seconds
Merck my words: Hipgnosis CEO plots growth with 'special songs'

Andre Paine

Tuesday, Dec 15th 2020 at 4:16PM

Hipgnosis’ Merck Mercuriadis has set out his vision for a £3bn company following rapid growth in 2020.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund acquired 44,545 songs during the six months to September 30, including major deals for catalogues owned by Kobalt and Big Deal Music.

Since its summer 2018 IPO, Hipgnosis has invested £1.18 billion in 57,836 songs. The FTSE-listed firm’s market capitalisation topped £1.25bn this year.

“I believe we will get to £3bn in the next couple of years,” the Hipgnosis ...

