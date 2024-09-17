Four years ago, Michael Kiwanuka won the Mercury Prize, rubber stamping a rise that has taken in three gold-selling albums and BRIT and Grammy nods. He returns in November with fourth album Small Changes, with his story set to once again put British mainstream breakthroughs in the spotlight. Music Week meets the singer/songwriter, plus Polydor’s Ben Mortimer and Starwood Management’s Robert Swerdlow, to hear how fatherhood inspired a new record that promises to scale new heights and talk songwriting, AI ...