Midnights mass: Can the vinyl albums sales boom continue in 2023?

by Andre Paine
Monday, Dec 19th 2022 at 4:25PM

Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Arctic Monkeys, Liam Gallagher and Wet Leg have helped to boost vinyl in 2022. But the retail sector is under pressure amid questions over continued growth for the format.

Based on Music Week research, Q4 vinyl sales were up 7.4% year-on-year after the first eight weeks of the quarter. According to Official Charts Company data, almost a million units were sold during that two-month period. 

Taylor Swift’s Midnights (EMI) and Arctic Monkeys’ The ...

