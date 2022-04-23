Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Mike Smith: The Music Week Interview

by
Saturday, Apr 23rd 2022 at 12:23PM

Ever since he made his name in the music business back in the 1990s, Mike Smith has been associated with signing cutting-edge talent, from Blur and Elastica, to Dave and Celeste. Now, after conquering records and publishing, the A&R veteran says his role as global president of Downtown Music Services is enabling him to impact the industry in brand new ways. Music Week meets him to find out how…

WORDS: JAMES HANLEY    PHOTOS: LOUISE HAYWOOD-SCHIEFER

Mike Smith spent ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022