Koko CEO and founder Olly Bengough has told Music Week that the revitalised venue will be able to support new artists more than ever across multiple platforms.

The iconic venue in Camden will relaunch in April after £70m of investment, including a four-storey extension.

As well as four different performance venues in the expanded 50,000 square foot complex, Koko has been transformed with high-spec broadcasting, recording and livestreaming capabilities.

“I’m looking 50 years ahead,” said Bengough. “It’s a big investment, ...