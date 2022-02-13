Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Millennium dome: Koko embraces hybrid future of live with £70m relaunch

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Sunday, Feb 13th 2022 at 10:19AM

Koko CEO and founder Olly Bengough has told Music Week that the revitalised venue will be able to support new artists more than ever across multiple platforms.

The iconic venue in Camden will relaunch in April after £70m of investment, including a four-storey extension.

As well as four different performance venues in the expanded 50,000 square foot complex, Koko has been transformed with high-spec broadcasting, recording and livestreaming capabilities.

“I’m looking 50 years ahead,” said Bengough. “It’s a big investment, ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022