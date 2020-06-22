Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Mixing it up: How artists and directors are making videos during the coronavirus pandemic

George Garner

by George Garner
Monday, Jun 22nd 2020 at 12:06PM

In recent months, the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on music video productions across the world. But that hasn’t stopped new ones being made. Here, Music Week speaks to leading creatives to find out how the current trend of artists filming at home may start a revolution... 

Lights! Camera! No action! So proved to be the case when it came to Little Mix’s video shoot for their latest single Break Up Song back in March. Picture this: it was ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020