Sound is the foundation upon which the entire music industry is built. In this special report, TagMix co-founder and CEO Andy Dean details how the ground-breaking music service is maximising cutting-edge technology to power the business into a bold new era...

WORDS: James Hanley PHOTOS: Marc De Groot

Here's a thought: if the sound quality at concerts was as good back then as it is now, would The Beatles still have quit touring? The road-weary group ...