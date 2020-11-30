MOBO founder and CEO Kanya King has told Music Week that the returning awards can have an “even greater impact” with key media partners on board.

Following a three-year hiatus, the MOBOs returns on December 9 with a virtual ceremony on YouTube followed by BBC One at 10.45pm. It will be hosted by former BBC Radio 1 presenter Maya Jama and YouTube creator Chunkz.

“Having YouTube and the BBC on board is the best of both worlds, working with titans ...