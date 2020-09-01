Before we begin, Joe Talbot has a declaration to make.

“I mean everything I say and do and I don’t lie about anything we’ve done,” says the Idles frontman. “I believe in all the music and lyrics I’ve written and everything we’ve made. I believe in Idles and I love what we do.”

Now that’s off his tattoo-covered chest, the singer is ready to deliver his Music Week interview, to stand up in front of the industry and whoever else ...