Natasha Gregory (née Bent) launched Mother Artists with her brother Mark Bent a year ago. The live agency and management firm represents Idles, First Aid Kit and Amy Macdonald, among others.

Here, she talks Covid disruption, breaking acts and Brexit...

You launched the company at an uncertain time – how have you found the last 12 months?

“The pandemic probably allowed us the space – it felt like it was the only time and opportunity to do something. I probably ...