For Ethiopia Habtemariam, 2021 has been a landmark year. Here, in celebration of being named International Woman Of The Year at the Music Week Women In Music Awards, the Motown Records boss tells the story of her career, from teenage internships to hitmaking success and beyond...

WORDS: ANNA FIELDING

In March of this year Ethiopia Habtemariam became the CEO and chairman of Motown Records. This made her one of just two Black women running major labels in the ...