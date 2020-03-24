Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Music for nations: Major and indie labels 'search for a new normal' as coronavirus hits

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Tuesday, Mar 24th 2020 at 10:55AM

Leading executives from the UK’s major and independent labels are warning that the music industry will not be the same again following the coronavirus crisis.

As artists and labels focus on digital content to maintain connections with fans and keep campaigns going, executives have stressed the need to keep perspective and be reactive to a situation in constant flux.

“It’s important to be sensitive to what’s happening in the world and we’re really focused on ensuring that the tone of ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020