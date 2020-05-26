Merch companies are being forced to adapt their operations following the immediate loss of revenues from the shutdown of the live sector.
The business has been impacted by the loss of sales of T-shirts and other memorabilia at gigs.
“Initially, demand dropped off a cliff,” said James Lyall, MD at Leeds-based Awesome Merch, which manages more than 80 online stores for artists and labels. “I think most people just froze for a few days when lockdown started and had to ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now