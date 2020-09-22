Polydor Records regained the coveted A&R trophy at this year's Music Week Awards. Here, A&R directors Richard O'Donovan and Jamie Spinks (pictured) explain how they did it...

How does it feel to get the A&R award back after missing out last year?

Jamie Spinks (A&R director): “It means a lot. Everyone should be really proud, as every individual team member has contributed in some way to winning. This category is always hugely competitive due to the (mostly) good personal relationships ...