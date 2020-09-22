Polydor Records regained the coveted A&R trophy at this year's Music Week Awards. Here, A&R directors Richard O'Donovan and Jamie Spinks (pictured) explain how they did it...
How does it feel to get the A&R award back after missing out last year?
Jamie Spinks (A&R director): “It means a lot. Everyone should be really proud, as every individual team member has contributed in some way to winning. This category is always hugely competitive due to the (mostly) good personal relationships ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now