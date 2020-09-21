CC Young & Co director Colin Young celebrates his company's victory in the Accountancy Firm Of The Year category at the Music Week Awards...
How does it feel to win this award?
“Since lockdown in March and the restraints imposed by Covid-19, the summer of 2020 has been grey. To win the award this year is a delight to me and my staff. Once announced, we will celebrate. It is recognition of our hard work, diligence and collection of rewarding ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now