Music Week Awards 2020: Artist Marketing Campaign

Mark Sutherland

Mark Sutherland
Thursday, Sep 24th 2020 at 9:57AM

Columbia Records picked up this year's gong for their mould-breaking Harry Styles campaign. Senior marketing manager Charlie Shawcross (pictured, centre, with audience development manager Andrew Bunton and senior audience development manager Corrina Kavanagh) talks us through the secrets of their success...

How does it feel to win the award?
Charlie Shawcross: “It feels great! There were a lot of brilliant campaigns nominated this year and so we feel very fortunate to have the work on the Harry Styles campaign recognised ...

