This year, BMG took home the Catalogue prize for their hugely successful work with Kylie Minogue. Dan Baxter (SVP, UK catalogue recordings) and Gemma Reilly-Hammond (VP, UK marketing) talk us through the winning campaign...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now