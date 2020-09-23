The Grassroots Venue: Spirit Of The Scene honour was created in collaboration with the Music Venue Trust to recognise the vital contribution that grassroots venues make to the music industry.

This year's winner was determined by a public vote, which saw The Forum in Tunbridge Wells come out on top. Here, the venue's co-founder Jason Dormon shares his thoughts on the triumph at a time of unprecedented adversity for the circuit...

What are your emotions at winning the award at a ...