Music Week Awards 2020: Independent Retailer

George Garner

by George Garner
Monday, Sep 21st 2020 at 4:36PM

Kingston’s Banquet Records’ MD Jon Tolley reflects on what the store reclaiming Music Week’s Independent Retailer award means to him…

Banquet have already won a lot of Music Week Awards – does it always mean something to you?
Jon Tolley: “This is good news. I’m gutted I don’t get to wear my wedding suit to the ceremony, and I won’t get the cheesecake either! This will be No.4 and, before we won one, I was a bit like, ‘We’re not ...

