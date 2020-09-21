Kingston’s Banquet Records’ MD Jon Tolley reflects on what the store reclaiming Music Week’s Independent Retailer award means to him…

Banquet have already won a lot of Music Week Awards – does it always mean something to you?

Jon Tolley: “This is good news. I’m gutted I don’t get to wear my wedding suit to the ceremony, and I won’t get the cheesecake either! This will be No.4 and, before we won one, I was a bit like, ‘We’re not ...