Music Week Awards 2020: Law Firm Of The Year

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Monday, Sep 21st 2020 at 1:58PM

Here's the team at Simons. Muirhead & Burton on their Music Week Awards victory in the Law Firm Of The Year category...

How does it feel to win this award?

Zack Gold: “We were all pretty excited”

Richard Baskind: “We’re really delighted. We’ve worked hard as a team over the last few years to build our practice and reputation and I’m really proud of what we have accomplished. We effectively started the music practice at SMB when I joined the ...

