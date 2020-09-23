Your site will load in 16 seconds
Music Week Awards 2020: Live Music Agent Of The Year

James Hanley

by James Hanley
Wednesday, Sep 23rd 2020 at 10:31AM

Primary Talent International agent Craig D'Souza, who works with acts such as Stormzy, Dave and J Hus, reflects on his Music Week Awards triumph in the midst of a desperately challenging time for the live business...

How does it feel to be recognised for your work at a time like this?

Craig D’Souza: “It’s very bittersweet. On one hand I feel incredibly proud, not least because of the other agents I was nominated alongside and the list of past winners, ...

