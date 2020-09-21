TikTok’s head of UK music operations Paul Hourican reflects on how the video sharing app – not to mention full-blown cultural phenomenon – beat some stiff competition to claim the Music Consumer Innovation honour at the Music Week Awards 2020...

It’s TikTok’s first year entering the Music Week Awards and a first-time win, not bad! What does it mean to you personally to win this category?

Paul Hourican (head of UK music operations, TikTok): “We really appreciate this award – it means so ...