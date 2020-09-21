Your site will load in 16 seconds
Music Week Awards 2020: Music Consumer Innovation

George Garner

by George Garner
Monday, Sep 21st 2020 at 5:08PM

TikTok’s head of UK music operations Paul Hourican reflects on how the video sharing app – not to mention full-blown cultural phenomenon – beat some stiff competition to claim the Music Consumer Innovation honour at the Music Week Awards 2020...

It’s TikTok’s first year entering the Music Week Awards and a first-time win, not bad! What does it mean to you personally to win this category?  
Paul Hourican (head of UK music operations, TikTok): “We really appreciate this award – it means so ...

