Stoked PR founder and director Kate Head reflects on winning Music Week’s PR Campaign award for Krept & Konan, and the many hats a modern PR must wear to be successful…

What does it mean to you personally to win this honour?

Kate Head: “It means a lot. The fact it’s for a campaign I worked on with Krept & Konan, who I feel personally attached to for a number of reasons, makes it all the more rewarding. I really ...