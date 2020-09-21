Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Music Week Awards 2020: PR Campaign

George Garner

by George Garner
Monday, Sep 21st 2020 at 2:54PM

Stoked PR founder and director Kate Head reflects on winning Music Week’s PR Campaign award for Krept & Konan, and the many hats a modern PR must wear to be successful…

What does it mean to you personally to win this honour?
Kate Head: “It means a lot. The fact it’s for a campaign I worked on with Krept & Konan, who I feel personally attached to for a number of reasons, makes it all the more rewarding. I really ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020