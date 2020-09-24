Your site will load in 16 seconds
Music Week Awards 2020: Promotions Team

Mark Sutherland

by Mark Sutherland
Thursday, Sep 24th 2020 at 9:00PM

EMI Records picked up this year's Promotions Team award, after a huge 2019 with the likes of Lewis Capaldi and Taylor Swift. Promotions director Bruno Morelli tells us about finally triumphing over Atlantic's Damian Christian...

 

How does it feel to win this award at last?
Bruno Morelli: “It feels fantastic. We really wanted this one! A lot of work has gone on over the last year or so and it deserved a really close look.”

