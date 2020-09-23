Your site will load in 16 seconds
Music Week Awards 2020: Publisher Of The Year

Mark Sutherland

by Mark Sutherland
Wednesday, Sep 23rd 2020 at 8:47AM

Sony/ATV bosses David Ventura (president/co-MD) and Tim Major (co-MD) talk us through their MWAs win, their first year in charge and what they've got planned for the future...

How does it feel to win the award?
David Ventura: “We’re absolutely thrilled! It is so gratifying to be recognised by Music Week in this way, as it is an award for every member of the Sony/ATV team and we really weren’t expecting it.”

Tim Major: “It’s great that the exciting work ...

