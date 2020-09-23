Sony/ATV bosses David Ventura (president/co-MD) and Tim Major (co-MD) talk us through their MWAs win, their first year in charge and what they've got planned for the future...
Tim Major: “It’s great that the exciting work ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now