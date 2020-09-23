Sony/ATV bosses David Ventura (president/co-MD) and Tim Major (co-MD) talk us through their MWAs win, their first year in charge and what they've got planned for the future...

How does it feel to win the award?

David Ventura: “We’re absolutely thrilled! It is so gratifying to be recognised by Music Week in this way, as it is an award for every member of the Sony/ATV team and we really weren’t expecting it.”