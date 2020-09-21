BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo reflects on winning Music Week’s Radio Show award, and talks artists, diversity and how she’s preparing feeling about Strictly…
What a year – first you sign up for Strictly Come Dancing and now a Music Week Award! What does it mean to you personally to win the Radio Show honour and join a list of legendary names?
Clara Amfo: “Thanks so very much! It’s definitely a surreal time right now to have this award in my ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now