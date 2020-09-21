BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo reflects on winning Music Week’s Radio Show award, and talks artists, diversity and how she’s preparing feeling about Strictly…

What a year – first you sign up for Strictly Come Dancing and now a Music Week Award! What does it mean to you personally to win the Radio Show honour and join a list of legendary names?

Clara Amfo: “Thanks so very much! It’s definitely a surreal time right now to have this award in my ...