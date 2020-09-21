New head of station Samantha Moy reflects on the unique culture at BBC Radio 6 that helped it scoop the Radio Station honour at the Music Week awards 2020…

What does it mean to you for 6 Music to reclaim the Radio Station Of The Year honour?

Samantha Moy: “It’s really so wonderful. I’m incredibly proud of all of our presenters and production teams. The last 12 months have been far from ordinary, but everyone at 6 Music has risen to ...