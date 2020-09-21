Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Music Week Awards 2020: Sales Team

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Monday, Sep 21st 2020 at 1:46PM

Proper Music Group have won the Sales Team trophy again at the Music Week Awards. Here's MD Drew Hill on reclaiming the award they last won in 2017...

How does it feel to take the Sales Team trophy again?

“Amazing. It’s always great to be recognised for all the hard work the team puts in. I know it’s an award for the sales team, but it’s a Team Proper effort at the end of the day. Given the challenges we’ve faced these last ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020