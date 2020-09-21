Proper Music Group have won the Sales Team trophy again at the Music Week Awards. Here's MD Drew Hill on reclaiming the award they last won in 2017...

How does it feel to take the Sales Team trophy again?

“Amazing. It’s always great to be recognised for all the hard work the team puts in. I know it’s an award for the sales team, but it’s a Team Proper effort at the end of the day. Given the challenges we’ve faced these last ...