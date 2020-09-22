Your site will load in 16 seconds
Music Week Awards 2020: Sync Of The Year

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Tuesday, Sep 22nd 2020 at 1:43PM

D Double E's blockbuster Ikea advert scooped Sync Of The Year at the Music Week Awards, and Theodore Music co-founders Arnold Hattingh and David Bass say it was a watershed moment...

How does it feel to win Sync Of The Year?

Arnold Hattingh: “We are very honoured and humbled to win this award. Working with D Double E was mind-blowing. He is a genius, he’s funny and he’s uncompromising. This is important: what you hear is not a watered down ...

