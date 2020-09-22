Warner Chappell triumphed in the Sync Team category at the Music Week Awards 2020, thanks to success with George Michael and much more. The team tell us the secrets behind their success...

How does it feel to win Sync Team Of The Year?

Andrew Howell (head of UK sync): “We’re stoked to win! The competition was fiercer than ever this year, with so many brilliant people working across the industry. To be recognised by the experts for delivering exceptional work ...