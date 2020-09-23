See Tickets claimed the Ticketing Company Of The Year award at the 2020 Music Week Awards.
The Vivendi-owned company's music client list includes Glastonbury, SJM Concerts, Kilimanjaro Live, Universal Music Group, Alexandra Palace, One Inch Badge and Communion Music. Here, global CEO Rob Wilmshurst reflects on the honour...
How does it feel to win this award?
Rob Wilmshurst: “We are very proud. Last year we successfully expanded our international operations further, continued our focus on ethical ticketing and partnered with ...
