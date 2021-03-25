Along with hosting her BBC Radio 1 show, Clara Amfo has two podcasts – Fashioned and This City. Ahead of joining Jessie Ware, Spotify’s James Cator and more on a Music Week Tech Summit panel exploring this freshest of formats, the DJ explains why in pod she trusts...

You already have a radio show, why make more work for yourself with two podcasts?

“I’ve always, always, always been a fan of podcasts, since their inception. It’s so funny they’ve become ...