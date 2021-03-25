Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Music Week Tech Summit 2021 Preview: BBC Radio 1's Clara Amfo talks podcasts

by MusicWeek Staff
Thursday, Mar 25th 2021 at 11:54AM

Along with hosting her BBC Radio 1 show, Clara Amfo has two podcasts – Fashioned and This City. Ahead of joining Jessie Ware, Spotify’s James Cator and more on a Music Week Tech Summit panel exploring this freshest of formats, the DJ explains why in pod she trusts...

You already have a radio show, why make more work for yourself with two podcasts?

“I’ve always, always, always been a fan of podcasts, since their inception. It’s so funny they’ve become ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021