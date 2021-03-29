Holly H is Britain’s biggest TikTok star, and with 16.5 million fans and 392.5m likes on the platform, her influence on the music industry is getting bigger. Here, she analyses her impact so far and talks about helping artists…

Just how much sway does influencer marketing have over the music industry?

“It’s crazy how much this world influences music now, it’s gone from influencing it to pretty much controlling it. Every single human being is online, even my grandparents are ...