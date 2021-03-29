Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Music Week Tech Summit 2021 Preview: Holly H talks TikTok, content creation and the music industry

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Monday, Mar 29th 2021 at 4:31PM

Holly H is Britain’s biggest TikTok star, and with 16.5 million fans and 392.5m likes on the platform, her influence on the music industry is getting bigger. Here, she analyses her impact so far and talks about helping artists…

Just how much sway does influencer marketing have over the music industry?

“It’s crazy how much this world influences music now, it’s gone from influencing it to pretty much controlling it. Every single human being is online, even my grandparents are ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021