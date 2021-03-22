It’s fair to say that when it comes to music and tech, few in the business are as integral as TikTok’s

head of music operations, Paul Hourican. Kicking off our Tech Summit 2021 preview, he talks about the

past, present and future of the platform that’s changing the way songs connect with people…

Why was it important for TikTok to be involved in the Tech Summit this year?

“Firstly, as an industry, we thrive off communication, collaboration and sharing ideas. We all ...