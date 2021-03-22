Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Music Week Tech Summit 2021 Preview: Paul Hourican on the past, present & future of TikTok

George Garner

by George Garner
Monday, Mar 22nd 2021 at 7:02AM

It’s fair to say that when it comes to music and tech, few in the business are as integral as TikTok’s
head of music operations, Paul Hourican. Kicking off our Tech Summit 2021 preview, he talks about the
past, present and future of the platform that’s changing the way songs connect with people… 

Why was it important for TikTok to be involved in the Tech Summit this year?

“Firstly, as an industry, we thrive off communication, collaboration and sharing ideas. We all ...


Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021