Music Week Tech Summit 2021 Preview: YouTube Music's Dan Chalmers on the future of livestreams

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Tuesday, Mar 30th 2021 at 5:30PM

The UK may be inching towards the return of live events, but thanks to a boom during the pandemic, livestreaming is going nowhere. YouTube Music Director, EMEA, Dan Chalmers looks at the next chapter of a fascinating story...

Where is the livestreaming market at now?

“Livestreaming has established itself as a new format, it’s the new mainstream. At the beginning of the pandemic, there was urgency in the artist community to connect with fans, there still is. You saw it ...

