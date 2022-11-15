Adele White is a senior A&R manager at Island, and throughout her career has signed breakthrough artists such as Unknown T, Not3s, M Huncho and many more. She started out at BBC Radio 1xtra as a producer, before moving across to work at major labels – first as an A&R scout, then working her way up to her current role. Here, White shares words of wisdom for finding success in A&R...

1. Go to live shows…

“Go ...