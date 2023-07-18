Amran Abdi, otherwise known as AmzyOBR, is a London-based photographer who has photographed a range of artists and global figures including Doja Cat, Cardi B and Meghan Markle. Having started her career as a YouTuber, AmzyOBR is now making a name for herself in the industry and recently shot the King’s Coronation Concert. As a Muslim woman in a male-dominated field keen to inspire other creatives, AmzyOBR also created the platform Future Culture X, a community where artists can ...