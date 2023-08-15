Angelle Joseph is a community worker, broadcaster and the presenter of BBC Music Introducing in Suffolk. As a pioneer of unsigned, under the radar and undiscovered music, Joseph has presented mixes on BBC Sounds, covered on BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra and 6 Music and has also hosted at Latitude and Reading & Leeds, as well as Glastonbury this year for Suffolk artist Dylan. Joseph also runs a weekly girls’ youth project in Ipswich with Future Female Society which ...