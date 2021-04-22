Each month, Music Week and Girls I Rate ask the most influential and successful women across the music and creative industries to share their top 5 career lessons. Here, acclaimed video director Ashleigh Jadee offers her insight...

Ashleigh Jadee has established herself as a force within the creative community. Throughout her career, she’s made videos for – and produced content with – Skepta, Chip, JME, Joss Stone, Roddy Ricch, Ms Banks, Giggs, M Huncho and James Morrison. That’s not to mention ...