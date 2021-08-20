Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Music Week x Girls I Rate presents: Mentor Me - Ashleigh Stunna

by MusicWeek Staff
Friday, Aug 20th 2021 at 4:34PM

As a stylist and creative director who’s worked with Davido, Mr Eazi, Lavida Loca, Jaz Karis and Lost Girl, Ashleigh Stunna has been making a big name for herself. Having started out on Reprezent as a radio personality doing a weekly fashion round-up, her career has since blossomed into styling and designing. In 2020, Stunna launched her business, The Fashion Haul – an agency that works on brand campaigns, artist marketing and events and helps young people connect through her growing network. 

Each month, Music ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021