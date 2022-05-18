Having completed a music business degree, Beth Marshall’s passion for music supervision led her to a career in sync and licensing at Sony. Marshall currently works at Sony Music Publishing, where she pitches writers and producers for TV shows, films, ads and video games, and elevates up-and-coming writers while working on projects across the UK and US. Her ultimate goal is to develop her own music supervision company that “specialises in productions created by people of colour”. Here, ...
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now