Meet Brandra Ringo, EVP and co-head of A&R at Quality Control Music. In her current role, she works with artists such as Quavo, Lil Baby and City Girls, and has previously placed records for global stars like Post Malone, Travis Scott, Maroon 5 and Saweetie. Before Quality Control, Ringo worked at Def Jam, Motown Records, Warner Chappell and UMPG and, in 2020, was named one of Billboard’s Hip-Hop and R&B Power Players and listed in Billboard’s Women In ...