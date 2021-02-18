Each month, the most influential and successful women across the music and creative industries share their top 5 career lessons. To kick-start this new section, we invited the page’s co-curator, Carla Marie Williams, to share her advice…
Throughout her storied career, Williams has penned songs for some of the biggest artists in the world, including Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Sean Paul, Girls Aloud, Craig David, Rudimental, Paloma Faith and Naughty Boy. Alongside being a Grammy Award-winning writer, she has also worked ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now