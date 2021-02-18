Each month, the most influential and successful women across the music and creative industries share their top 5 career lessons. To kick-start this new section, we invited the page’s co-curator, Carla Marie Williams, to share her advice…

Throughout her storied career, Williams has penned songs for some of the biggest artists in the world, including Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Sean Paul, Girls Aloud, Craig David, Rudimental, Paloma Faith and Naughty Boy. Alongside being a Grammy Award-winning writer, she has also worked ...