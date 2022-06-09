Your site will load in 16 seconds
Music Week x Girls I Rate presents: Mentor Me - Dellessa James

by
Thursday, Jun 9th 2022 at 11:01AM

Dellessa James is the senior artist relations manager at Amazon Music where she leads the platform’s Black music strategy, overseeing playlists and content creation for the +44 channels. Previously, she spent 16 years at the BBC where she was executive producer of The Rap Show and Fire In The Booth, Europe’s biggest freestyle platform. There, she produced freestyles from artists such as Drake, Stormzy, Megan Thee Stallion and Wretch 32. While at the BBC she also produced ...

