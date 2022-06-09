Dellessa James is the senior artist relations manager at Amazon Music where she leads the platform’s Black music strategy, overseeing playlists and content creation for the +44 channels. Previously, she spent 16 years at the BBC where she was executive producer of The Rap Show and Fire In The Booth, Europe’s biggest freestyle platform. There, she produced freestyles from artists such as Drake, Stormzy, Megan Thee Stallion and Wretch 32. While at the BBC she also produced ...