Music Week x Girls I Rate presents: Mentor Me - Dyo

by
Monday, May 15th 2023 at 1:40PM

Dyo, previously known as Ms D, is responsible for a number of global hits. Her impressive songwriting catalogue includes Maroon 5’s What Lovers Do Ft. SZA, Luis Fonsi and Stefflon Don’s Calypso, Nathan Dawe’s Way Too Long Ft. Anne-Marie and Nao’s Woman Ft. Lianne La Havas, just to name a few. On top of this, Dyo is also a successful artist, having achieved an Ivor Novello nomination in 2017 for her work on Neiked’s Sexual, and also featured ...

