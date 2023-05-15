Dyo, previously known as Ms D, is responsible for a number of global hits. Her impressive songwriting catalogue includes Maroon 5’s What Lovers Do Ft. SZA, Luis Fonsi and Stefflon Don’s Calypso, Nathan Dawe’s Way Too Long Ft. Anne-Marie and Nao’s Woman Ft. Lianne La Havas, just to name a few. On top of this, Dyo is also a successful artist, having achieved an Ivor Novello nomination in 2017 for her work on Neiked’s Sexual, and also featured ...