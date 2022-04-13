Gabriella Kingsley has directed videos for some of the UK’s most exciting acts, even trending at No.1 twice on YouTube with her work on Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran’s Peru (which scored 28 million views in just four weeks), plus ArrDee x Aitch’s War. She’s also mentored for major platforms and brands such as the BBC’s The Rap Game UK, Jamal Edwards x Adobe’s Perspective Is Everything, and Schuh’s Race And Relationships. Kingsley’s recent collaborations include work with comedian Munya ...