Music Week x Girls I Rate presents: Mentor Me - Hannah V

by
Monday, Apr 17th 2023 at 11:32AM

After studying at the Royal Academy Of Music, Hannah V began her career performing with artists such as Rihanna and Jessie J. As a songwriter and producer, she’s worked with the likes of Stormzy, Lalah Hathaway, and in 2018 worked on JP Cooper’s Gold-certified album Raised Under Grey Skies. In 2021, she was a co-writer on Yola’s Grammy-nominated Stand For Myself, and in 2022 had her version of Rihanna’s Diamonds featured in the Netflix series Bridgerton. Hannah V ...

