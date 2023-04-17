After studying at the Royal Academy Of Music, Hannah V began her career performing with artists such as Rihanna and Jessie J. As a songwriter and producer, she’s worked with the likes of Stormzy, Lalah Hathaway, and in 2018 worked on JP Cooper’s Gold-certified album Raised Under Grey Skies. In 2021, she was a co-writer on Yola’s Grammy-nominated Stand For Myself, and in 2022 had her version of Rihanna’s Diamonds featured in the Netflix series Bridgerton. Hannah V ...